Robert David Forsyth, age 83, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on June 30, 2020, with his family by his side. He is survived by his children, Shauna (Jeff) Smith, from Bisbee, AZ; David and Kelly from Las Vegas, NV; Angela Kruse from Seattle, WA; Russell Fournier, from Dallas, TX; his sister, Marilyn Stephenson from Sarnia, Ontario, & many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alex and Anne Forsyth, his sister, Marg (Cal) Belbeck, and brother-in-law, Robert Stephenson. Bob was born in Swift Current, Saskatchewan on April 8, 1937. His father was from Inverness, Scotland & his mother was born in Success, Saskatchewan. He graduated from the Swift Current Collegiate Institute; received his pharmacy degree in 1961 from the University of Saskatoon, & his medical degree in 1966 from University of Alberta. He was an emergency and family practice doctor in Calgary, Alberta until 1976. The family then moved to Las Vegas, where he practiced medicine for over 35 years. He married Mackeline Misouri in 1959; they spent many years in Edmonton and Calgary before moving to Las Vegas. He married Marilyn Fleming in 1978; they raised one daughter, Angela. He married Kellie Fournier in 1993; they raised one son, Russell. Bob was known for his quick wit & fun loving spirit, & his compassion & selfless commitment to those around him. In his earlier years, he enjoyed thoroughbred racing & flying airplanes. He always loved reading, crosswords, & cribbage. He was an avid sports fan; especially football, hockey & golf. The Dallas Cowboys were a longstanding favorite. He loved his houseboat on Lake Mead where he could spend time with friends and family. A celebration of Bob's life will be scheduled at a future date when the family can travel easier and social gatherings are not restricted. He will be greatly missed by all of his family, former patients, and many friends.



No services scheduled.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store