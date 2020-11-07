1/
ROBERT E. SPANGLER Jr.
ROBERT EARL SPANGLER JR. Robert E. Spangler Jr., aka Spanky 55 passed away Friday October 30, 2020 He was preceded in death by his Mother, Linda J. Spangler 9-25-2001. He is survived by Loving Wife Janelle Starr' Spangler of Las Vegas, NV; Daughter Teresa; and Granddaughters, Alissa and Vanessa Spangler of Southern, Ca., Father Robert E. Spangler Sr., of Shippensville, PA; Sister Cindy Brother-in-Law Erik, Nephew Rio Grabb of Steamboat Springs, CO, Susan and Brother-in-Law Rudy, Nephew Robert and his family Kendra, Brady and Delaney Young of Rancho Cucamonga, Ca and Debbie Spangler of Mira Loma, Ca., Janelle describes her husband as "The Love of her Life." He had an adventurous spirit, was sensitive, funny and kind. He will be missed. Interment to follow at Desert Lawn Cemetery in Calimesa, CA.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 7, 2020.
