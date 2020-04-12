|
ROBERT "BOB" EARL LINDSEY Robert Earl Lindsey, born March 28, 1949 Jackson MS, passed away at home March 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Morris Lindsey and Cora (TB) Green Lindsey, Uncle and Aunt Will and Christina Weathersby, Aunt Beula Green, Grandmother, who raised him, Lucy Robinson Green Crawford, Grandfather Robert Green and 2 older half-brothers JT and Morris "Bubba" Lindsey Jr. Bob graduated Lanier HS 1967 and attended Jackson State prior to arriving in Las Vegas in 1970. He was a security guard at the old K-Mart on Sahara and a Reserve officer for the City of Las Vegas Police prior to merger with Metro. He joined the Henderson Police Dept September 1972 retiring 30 years later with P# 33. Bob served the people of Henderson as a Traffic Officer, was over Neighborhood Watch, School Crossing Guards, the Explorers' Program, instructed women in Gun Safety, assisting with neighborhood disputes and overall community safety. He joined the Detective Bureau 1984 as an investigator working adult and child abuse, neglect, and sexual assault cases. He advocated for victims serving on the Boards of Temporary Assistance for Domestic Crisis, Community Action Against Rape, Safe House, Salvation Army, and as a mediator for the Clark County Social Service Mediation Program. Bob was appointed by Judge McGroarty to the Clark County Juvenile Court Probation Committee from 1983-1993. He served as Fraud investigator from 1989-1991 and Background Investigator for new hires from 1991-2002 when he retired. Bob was respected by fellow officers, citizens, friends, relatives and by his church. Bob became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in March 1978 prior to Blacks being given the Priesthood. While not the only Black member, he was the first in Nevada to receive the priesthood June 1978. He was a believer in the church teachings holding many callings. Bob loved to dance and could be seen with his wife Joan 2 stepping and waltzing at Sam's Town, Dillon's, Gold Coast and anywhere else there was Country music. Following retirement Bob worked out 5 daily at Gold's Gym, traveled with his wife to China, Cayman Is, Costa Mesa, Belize, Mexican Riviera, Hawaii, British Isles and throughout the US until he developed Parkinson like symptoms and a Coticobasil brain disorder in 2010 which ultimately caused him to be confined to his body, not being able to communicate and ultimately took him back to his heavenly Father. Bob is survived by his first wife of 19 years, Bobbie Jean Williams Lindsey, Las Vegas, Their children Robbie Jean Lindsey and Sarah Lavern Lindsey Winkler of Las Vegas and Robert II of Colorado, his wife Joan, of 33 years, 4 Grandchildren, Jordan Estep and Erica Fuselier of Las Vegas, Brock Lindsey and Jaden Perry of KS, 5 Great-Grandchildren Ariana Johnson, Alana, Alyssa and Ariya Fuselier of Las Vegas and Danny Houk Estep of OH and a half-sister Dorothy Lindsey Sutton of WI. He is also survived by cousins in Jackson and Brookhaven MS. We would like to thank the Mountain Vista Ward for all they did to help Bob in the home and getting to the Temple. Thanks to his caregivers, Charles, Rommel, Gerry, Roy, Tony, Geronimo, Norma and Compassion Hospice. In addition thanks to the Clark County Fire Dept stations 25,19 and 17 for the many "lift assists" when he fell. Thanks to Dr Mari and therapists Christy, Katy and Shaina at the Lou Ruvo Center and our dear friends, neighbors and relatives who were always there with food, comfort and support. Bob was respected and loved by many. There was a private graveside burial at Bunker Memorial Gardens Las Vegas. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.