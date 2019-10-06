Home

ROBERT FARNSWORTH

ROBERT FARNSWORTH Obituary
ROBERT FARNSWORTH "Hoss" Robert Farnsworth passed away at the age of 57. Loving son of Joyce Bertha and Darwin Ray Farnsworth. Hoss enjoyed working for Nellis Cab for many years. He loved camping, watching UNLV and the Raiders. Hoss loved spending time with his family and friends. He had the best sense of humor and always had a joke to tell. He will truly be missed. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by this brother William Farnsworth; sisters Linda Gill and Cindy Farnsworth; numerous nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
