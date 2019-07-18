Services Calvary Chapel 2615 W Horizon Ridge Pky Henderson, NV 89052 (702) 898-8887 Service 4:30 PM Calvary Chapel Green Valley 2615 W Horizon Ridge Parkway Henderson , NV View Map Resources More Obituaries for Robert Frank Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Frank

1940 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Robert Frank Robert E Frank, of Henderson, NV, passed away on June 25, 2019. He was born in Pryor, OK on February 5, 1940. Robert is survived by his wife of 53 years, Louise Kay Frank, his daughter, Jana, and her husband, John Nobrega and their children, Luke, Jake and Max.



Robert grew up in Norman, OK graduating from high school in 1958. He attended the Univ of OK and received a degree in Business, Chemistry and Aerospace Military Science in 1963. He was in the ROTC program, and continued into the US Air Force. His first assignment was at Travis AFB, where he met Louise Kay Nance and they married in October 1965. Their daughter, Jana, was born in 1968 at Clark AFB, Philippines.



For his work while serving in Viet Nam, Robert was awarded the Presidential-Level Legion of Merit as a Captain for Exceptionally Meritorious Conduct in the Performance of Outstanding Services to the USA. He was also awarded the Bonze Star Medal and 2 Air Force commendation medals for individual accomplishments during that assignment.



Robert attended the USAF Command and Staff College and Air War College and graduated with an MBA from Auburn University in 1973. He held many positions and received many awards while stationed in Germany from 1974-79. One of them was as Squadron Commander of Zwiebrucken AFB, where his squadron was awarded best squadron in Europe. He also worked at the Pentagon as Chief of AF Policy and Procedures and Director of USAF European Distribution Systems. In his USAF career, he served as commander or manager in Logistics, Supply Procurement and Computers at most AF levels. He was a Defense Leader, advocating open computer systems in the 1980's. Bob retired as a full Colonel in 1985 after 22 years of active duty service.



He then went on to work for Control Data in Pleasanton, CA as CTO, and then Lawrence Livermore Labs, as Chief Scientist for Electronic Commerce. After retiring from the lab, he consulted for Wells Fargo and other companies.



In 2003, Kay and Bob moved to Henderson, NV, where Bob was a Homeowner Representative for the Real Estate Commission, appointed by the Governor. He was elected Secretary of the Governor-appointed Commission for Common Interest Communities and Condominium Hotels. His goal was to give homeowners more protection and rights from out of control HOA boards.



In retirement, he focused on supporting volunteer and non-profit patriotic groups, involved in conservative political actions and military support. He also worked on the elections of local and national candidates. He was a member of the Air Force Association, American Legion, VFW, and the MOAA .



Until he passed away, he was leading the NevadansCAN Network, Nevada Coalition to Secure the GRID and the Citizen Taskforce for Voter Rights, a task force to ensure votes are counted accurately and transparently. As the leader for Nevada Secure the GRID coalition, he worked on strengthening the resiliency and capabilities for rapid restoration of America's electrical grid if seriously damaged by natural disaster or attacked by terrorists.



He co-founded NevadansCan in 2017, a nonprofit citizen action network. The mission of that group is to defend and protect the US Constitution, the Nevada State Constitution, and traditional American values by promoting grassroots activism in the legislative process. He was particularly effective in leading the Energy Security Action Committee in perfecting a common sense solution to the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste storage issue by reprocessing the nuclear spent fuel combined with the small modular reactor.



Robert was a devoted family man, happily married to Kay for 53 years and a wonderful and supportive father. He was a kind, honorable, compassionate and loving person and a true patriot and leader. He searched for the facts and the truth and could share them in the written word or a live audience with energy, detail and articulation. He made such an impression on so many and lived his life with boundless energy, grit and determination. He was a friend, hero and inspiration to many. Working to make the world a better place was his hobby and passion and he did his best to inspire those around him to work toward these goals too.



He was dedicated to God and Calvary Chapel Green Valley, where he and Kay have been members for many years. Their friends through Calvary and his other endeavors helped support them in the tough days when Bob's health declined. He was loved and appreciated by so many people and will be dearly missed. He was truly one of a kind. Services will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019, 4:30 PM, at Calvary Chapel Green Valley, 2615 W Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson, NV, 89052,