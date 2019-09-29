Home

More Obituaries for ROBERT BERAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT G. BERAN

ROBERT G. BERAN Obituary
ROBERT G. BERAN Robert G. Beran (Popeye, Hometown Bob), 65, of North Las Vegas, formerly of Hometown, IL, passed away peacefully September 6, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Lois; brothers, John (Betty) and George; and many good friends. Bobby was a true patriot, had many accomplishments and he enjoyed life marching to his own drum. Bobby was a lifelong Local 134 Union Electrician. He was a valued foreman who was both an employee and family to the man he worked for all those years. He enjoyed being a member of his van club, winning numerous awards at shows with his custom van. His motorcycle club gave him hours of enjoyment on the open road and most recently his Slingshot vehicle club brought him to various shows where he won additional awards. His latest venture was planning a motorcycle trip into Mexico. Bobby was active with Toys for Tots and participated regularly in their events. He will be dearly missed by the many who loved him. A sincere special thanks to Nurse Brianna and the staff at Kindred Transitional Care for all of the kind and special care given to Bobby. Arrangements by Palm Southwest Mortuary.
