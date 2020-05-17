ROBERT GENE BAGY
ROBERT GENE BAGY Robert Gene Bagy, 88, of Las Vegas, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, peacefully in his sleep. He was born July 27, 1931, in St. Louis, MO. Robert retired July 2002 after 35 years as a security guard for Caesars Palace. He is survived by his wife, of 56 years, Betty J. Bagy; children, Mark, Michael, David, Robert Jr., Betty Jr., Tom and Bobby; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 17, 2020.
