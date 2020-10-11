1/2
ROBERT GROSSAN
ROBERT GROSSAN Robert (Bob) Grossan passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020 at the age of 91 in his home in Las Vegas. He was born in Vienna, Austria on July 14, 1929. He received a degree in Business Management from UCLA. He met the love of his life while attending UCLA, Mary Kay Cretors. They eloped to Las Vegas and were married at The Little Church of The West on September 27, 1953. He owned and operated a Western Auto retail store in North Las Vegas from 1963 to 1983. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed many family fishing trips to Panguitch Lake, UT. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Kay, son Geffrey and wife Nancy, daughter Geri Lynn, sister Rickey, grandchildren Madelynn, Lindsay, Hayley and Sawyer and great grandchildren Kennedy and Aspen. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Gregory in 2008. He was a wonderful husband and father; and his strong, loving presence will be missed. His ashes will be spread at Panguitch Lake, UT.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
