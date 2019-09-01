|
ROBERT H. MANN Robert Harris "Bob" Mann, never met a person, a story or a wagering discussion that he didn't like. Mann, age 68, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at his home in Las Vegas. Mann was born September 26, 1950, to Paul Harold and Judith Berenson Mann. He married Sondra Lynn Lynch, March 17, 1999, in Maui. Mann grew up in New York and earned a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. He began his media career as a radio talk show host in Dayton, OH, before embarking on news writing adventures at the National Enquirer and at CNN in the network's crucial early days. At every stop, Mann's curiosity and affability earned him lifelong friends. Mann then moved to Nevada in the late 1980's, where he met his future wife and built a successful printing business serving the casino industry. He also continued to write for numerous publications about the gambling business, particularly horse racing. His readers always learned something from his well-researched stories. Active throughout his life, he enjoyed playing tennis, golf and going to the racetrack. He spent the last weekend of his life on a winning excursion to Del Mar in California. Neither his respected written words nor his loyal companionship will be forgotten. Survivors include his wife, Sondra, of Las Vegas; two brothers and one sister: Bruce Mann of Santa Monica, CA; Beth Mann and Steven Mann both of Cleveland; as well as nephew Justin Mann and wife Stephanie of Brooklyn, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to in Robert's name. He will be missed greatly by family members and dozens of friends across multiple time zones.