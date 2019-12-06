Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Word Ministry COGIC
976 Hassell Ave
Las Vegas, NV
Interment
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
8:30 AM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1900 Veterans Memorial Dr
Boulder City,, NV
ROBERT H TOLES JR Robert "Bob" H. Toles Jr. passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Infinity Hospice Care. He was born December 14, 1923 and was a World War II veteran serving in the Calvary under General George S. Patton. Bob was the owner of Master Table Restaurant and Catering for Less. He was married to Sandy Blake Toles, Pastor at Love Center Unlimited, where Robert served as Deacon, for 31 years. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Dec. 7, at Living Word Ministry COGIC, 976 Hassell Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89106. Interment Service will be at 8:40 a.m. Mon. Dec. 9, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV 89005.
