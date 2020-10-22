1/1
ROBERT "BOB" HAHN
ROBERT "BOB" HAHN Robert "Bob" Hahn was born on December 19, 1926 in Windsor, Colorado to William & Mary Elizabeth (Miller) Hahn. Bob graduated from Windsor High in 1945 and was immediately inducted into the US Naval Reserve. After he was discharged in August 1946, he enrolled at Colorado University on the GI Bill of Rights, and graduated in May 1950 with a BA in mathematics. While attending CU, he met the love of his life, Sally Enaze Potter. They were married April 15, 1950 in Denver Colorado, and would spend the next 70 years committed to each other and enjoying life's adventures together. They had two sons, Karl and Kris, born in Pueblo, Colorado. Karl is retired and lives in Las Vegas. Kris is retired with his wife, Cindy, and they live in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kris and Cindy have 3 daughters and 6 grandchildren. Beth (Ian, Jack & Will) Rickenbach, Erin (Dave, Eleanor & Louis) Baute and Jennifer (Jason, Maddie & Miles) Moody. Bob's career started in Denver at S.H.Kress, and then he moved his family to Las Vegas and joined the EG&G company for 35 years. Before retiring in 1992, he worked at their Nevada Test Site, DOE National laboratories, and the Superconducting Super Collider Program in Texas. Bob was instrumental in developing and managing the computer facilities and test programs. Bob is survived by his wife Sally, his sons Karl and Kris, and his 3 granddaughters, and 6 great-grand-children. Bob's family and friends cherish and honor his legacy of kindness, love and his genuine joy of life.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
October 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope.
Dr Laura Birholtz
Acquaintance
