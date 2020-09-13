ROBERT HALLIDAY HOVING Robert Halliday Hoving, 79, avid tennis player, frustrated golfer and lover of learning and the great outdoors, passed away September 9, 2020 after a courageous two-and-one-half year battle against pancreatic cancer. A rebel with many causes, Bob dropped out of high school at 17 and joined the U.S. Navy. Here he earned his GED; upon honorable discharge he attended and graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in economics. He spent his career in business-to-business sales and management. Bob was the son of the late Robert and Mary (nee Thompson) Hoving of Jackson, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Susan Rotman Hoving; his sons, Bill (Sreypov) and David (Angie); daughter, Rachael Murt (Norm Flynn); sister, Maria Friedman (Dan Ward); brother, Schuyler (Sharon); uncle, Jim Thompson (Joyce); sister-in-law, Carolea Rotman; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Bob was a 22-year resident of Henderson. His family sends grateful thanks to the dedicated staff at Nathan Adelson Hospice. If you would like to donate in his name contact: Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation 4141 Swenson Street, Las Vegas, NV 89119. At his request there will be no funeral or memorial. Rest in peace.





