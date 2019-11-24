Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary
925 Las Vegas Blvd N
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 385-1441
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary
925 Las Vegas Blvd N
Las Vegas, NV 89101
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary
925 Las Vegas Blvd N
Las Vegas, NV 89101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT HUNTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT HUNTER


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT HUNTER Obituary
ROBERT HUNTER Robert Hunter, 92, was born March 27, 1927. On November 18, 2019, early in the morning, his Heavenly Father called him from this life into eternal life. He was pre-deceased by his oldest son Ronald (Velma). He is survived by his faithful wife of 72 years, Doris; his two sons, Al (Rae) and Rick; his four daughters, Barbara, Cynthia, Rita and Lynne (Maurice) and his grand and great-grandchildren. Robert was the minister to the members of the North Las Vegas Church of Christ until he retired in 2004. Robert was a carpenter by natural skill. He used this skill to build church buildings and other structures. Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Mon., Dec. 2. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tue., Dec. 3, both at Bunker's Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Blvd. N., Las Vegas, NV 89101.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -