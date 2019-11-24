|
ROBERT HUNTER Robert Hunter, 92, was born March 27, 1927. On November 18, 2019, early in the morning, his Heavenly Father called him from this life into eternal life. He was pre-deceased by his oldest son Ronald (Velma). He is survived by his faithful wife of 72 years, Doris; his two sons, Al (Rae) and Rick; his four daughters, Barbara, Cynthia, Rita and Lynne (Maurice) and his grand and great-grandchildren. Robert was the minister to the members of the North Las Vegas Church of Christ until he retired in 2004. Robert was a carpenter by natural skill. He used this skill to build church buildings and other structures. Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Mon., Dec. 2. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tue., Dec. 3, both at Bunker's Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Blvd. N., Las Vegas, NV 89101.