ROBERT IPPOLITO
1937 - 2020
ROBERT IPPOLITO Robert Ippolito, age 82, passed away May 30, 2020. He was born on August 21, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois. Robert worked at the El Cortez and MGM/Bally's as a former dealer and pit boss. Robert loved his family and made sure they were taken care of. He had a love for hockey, baseball, and Italian food. He was a great husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Rose Ippolito, their son Michael Ippolito, and his brother James Ippolito. He is survived by his daughters, Gina (John) Hill of Las Vegas and Michelle (Patrick) Fransen of Cypress, Texas. He was a loving grandfather of five grandchildren, Alyssa and Jacob Hill, Emma, Patrick, and Isabel Fransen. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Diane Ippolito of Tinley Park, Illinois, along with his two nieces Joy Ippolito and Jill Shults. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 16th, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV 89005.


Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
