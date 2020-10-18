ROBERT ISHAM

ROBERT M. ISHAM "BOB" 97 Bob passed away peacefully at his home in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 31st. Born on August 26, 1923 in Spokane, Washington to Herbert and Mary Isham. Bob's family owned a lumber mill and graciously provided for those in need. Bob also wanted to serve his country during WWII and courageously did, with the permission of his parents, one year before draft age. He enlisted and entered in the Navy as an Aviation Mechanist Mate on Nov. 4, 1942 to stand on that wall for our freedom. Bob endured injury in one of the largest explosions in history while on base; he was honorably discharged in 45. Earning a Good Conduct medal, American Area Campaign medal and a WWII Victory medal. His love for aviation and the knowledge of his craft held him in high demand while working for Boeing as an Aircraft Mechanic. Bob was a Flight Line Supervisor and assisted in the building of Boeing's first 747. He was sent overseas to work for PamAm and attended Edison Tech school to further his knowledge and passion for aviation. After retiring from Boeing; Bob went to Fairbanks, Alaska where he worked in communications for AlaskCom and as a lead mechanic on helicopters. When they went to site towers you wanted Bob with you in case something broke down. He was also instrumental in building the Flight Museum in Alaska. He met his beloved wife Myrtle in Alaska. They moved to Las Vegas, NV in 1999 where they were faithful members of First Christian Church. Bob not only loved Aviation; he also had a love for woodworking. He built a home for his family and was a member of the Mens Woodworkers at church. Every Christmas he was so proud to provide a handmade toy for Toys-for-Tots. He was active in many groups at church including taking the newsletter to be mailed out to the homebound and helped with VBS. Bob was a faithful member of the American Legion LD Lockhart Post 14. Bob loved life and embodied the spirit of Christ in every way. He was kind and compassionate to all and you always felt better after being in his presence. Bob is survived by his sister, Margaret Riddle and her husband Frank Riddle; sons, Bob J. Isham, Darrel Isham (Deena Standow) and Tom Isham; grandchildren, Sara Cann (husband Greg Cann), Tim Isham and Amber Isham; great-grandchildren, Sklar Bolinger, Saber Bolinger, Sebastian Bolinger, Rene Brown Brux and Taylor Fleishman; step-children, Freida Hepensthal, Davina Plummer, Tom Norton, Omega Hodges, Becky Hazelwood and Emily Hazelwood; close friend, Karen J. Takos; close friend and caregiver, Katherine M. Takos and countless, countless friends whom he loved and adored. Well done good and faithful servant, til we see you again. A memorial will be held Sunday, Nov. 1st at 2 PM at First Christian Church, 101 S. Rancho Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89106.