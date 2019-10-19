|
ROBERT J VELLA Robert J. Vella passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. Bob graduated from Baumholder High School in Germany, where he was involved in sports. He lead a full life; was an avid lifelong car enthusiast, loved the outdoors, traveling, camping, hiking and skiing. Most of all he loved his family and friends. Preceded in death by his son, Mike Sevy, and parents Joseph Vella and Willie M. Nelson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Carol Vella, daughters Gina Flannery (Mike), Gayla McDaniel and son Cary Sevy (Karen), sister and two brothers, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Viewing will be Monday, October 21st at Palm Mortuary, 7600 Eastern, Las Vegas, NV 89123 at 10:00 am, with services following at 11:00 am.