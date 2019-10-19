Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
For more information about
ROBERT VELLA
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT VELLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. VELLA


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT J. VELLA Obituary
ROBERT J VELLA Robert J. Vella passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. Bob graduated from Baumholder High School in Germany, where he was involved in sports. He lead a full life; was an avid lifelong car enthusiast, loved the outdoors, traveling, camping, hiking and skiing. Most of all he loved his family and friends. Preceded in death by his son, Mike Sevy, and parents Joseph Vella and Willie M. Nelson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Carol Vella, daughters Gina Flannery (Mike), Gayla McDaniel and son Cary Sevy (Karen), sister and two brothers, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Viewing will be Monday, October 21st at Palm Mortuary, 7600 Eastern, Las Vegas, NV 89123 at 10:00 am, with services following at 11:00 am.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now