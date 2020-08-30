If you were to ask Bob, he would say that he was just a friendly, neighborhood garbage man. But he was so much more than that. Bob came to Las Vegas as the Area President of Republic Services in 2004, and was responsible for overseeing waste collection for more than 450,000 homes and thousands of businesses in southern Nevada. Before coming to Las Vegas, Bob managed solid waste programs in Chicago, California, Hawaii and Europe. He earned accolades for his innovative approach for waste collection services at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, and for his revolutionary single-stream recycling program implemented throughout southern Nevada.



Bob was a proud native of Chicago, Illinois and a graduate of the prestigious De Paul University. He reveled in his Chicago roots through the celebration of his Irish heritage and Catholic faith and his love of Italian cuisine and devotion to his beloved Cubbies and da Bears. Bob will also be remembered for his devotion to his adopted home of Las Vegas, where he was Chairman of the Board of the Boys and Girls Club. He served with distinction on the Government Affairs Committee of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Henderson Chamber of Commerce.



Political and Community Leaders at every governmental level routinely sought his advice and counsel. When Bob retired in November of 2017, he was presented with proclamations from US Senators and Congressmembers, the Governor, and elected officials from municipal governments throughout the region.



Bob's contagious sense of humor, his wisdom and his humility inspired everyone around him. Will Rogers once said, "I never met a man I didn't like." The same could be said about Bob Coyle, with the addition that he was also liked by every person who ever met him.



Bob was also a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pam, son Chris and daughter-in-law Susan, and daughter Kelly and son-in- law, John. He loved and reveled in the spirit of his three grandchildren from Kelly and John, Jackson, Logan and Bailey Rose.



Bob worked hard, and played hard. If he wasn't found on a golf course enjoying a round of 18, he enjoyed watching his grandsons, Jackson and Logan, play baseball and his granddaughter, Bailey Rose, play softball. His family vacations spent on his boat years ago, or of recent, enjoying the ocean and sandy beaches of Maui were his favorite. For the past few years, he was proud to bring Jackson, Logan and Bailey Rose with him to Piero's Italian Cuisine on Thanksgiving Day to serve dinner to the community of Las Vegas.



In lieu of flowers, Bob would appreciate donations made in his honor to The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada.



Funeral services will be held on September 11, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, in Las Vegas. Due to COVID restrictions, in person attendance is via personal invitation by the family only. The service will be streamed live, via YouTube through Holy Spirit Catholic Church. If you wish to stream the service, please reach out to Chris Coyle at CCoyle@republicservices.com or to Kelly Perkins at coyleperk1@cox.net to receive the link. Services will be private. Friday, September 11, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5830 Mesa Park Drive, Las Vegas, NV, 89135,



