Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89131
(702) 464-8460
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
ROBERT JAMES NEWMAN


1937 - 2019
ROBERT JAMES NEWMAN Obituary
ROBERT JAMES NEWMAN Robert James Newman, 82, passed away surrounded by his family on July 8, 2019. RJ was born February 21, 1937 in Sterling, Colorado to James and Anna Newman. RJ married the love of his life Mary Ann, on May 9 1956. They were married for 57 years before Mary Ann passed in 2013. RJ has two sisters, Dixie and Dolores and one brother, Mark. RJ retired from the Oil Field having worked over 50 years. After retirement, RJ finished out his career as a Maintenance Engineer at the Excalibur. RJ loved watching his children and grandchildren Rodeo, he also loved his racehorses. RJ loved watching his grandchildren play golf and football. Most of all RJ, whom everyone called "Grandpa" loved family the most. He was preceded in death his wife, Mary Ann. He is survived by his daughters, Rhonda (Dave) Koonce and Rhesa Domina; his sons, Jim (Brandy) Newman and Jeff Newman; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Services will be at 4 p.m. Fri. July 19, at Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131. Interment to follow.
