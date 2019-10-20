|
ROBERT JOSEPH BUSH Robert Joseph Bush peacefully passed away September 29, 2019, in his home with his family surrounding him. He was born August 15, 1932, in Ambridge, PA. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict as a jet mechanic. Following his honorable discharge, he enrolled at Biola University, where he met Mildred, his future wife. He graduated from Biola in 1962 and continued his studies at Talbot Theological Seminary. He dedicated his life to serving the Lord as a minister, pastoring in churches of Douglas, Nogales and Mesa, AZ. Bob and his family moved to Las Vegas in 1978. He accepted the pastorate of Valley Baptist Church in North Las Vegas, where he ministered for over 18 years. Friendships made during his 32 years in the ministry were enjoyed his whole life. In 1990, Bob received his Master's degree from UNLV. As an MFT, he opened his own practice in the Las Vegas valley. He was an amazing man that touched the lives of those with whom he came in contact. Bob was a caring, loving husband and father. He leaves behind his wife, Mildred Thompson Bush, of 59 years; his children, Jonathan Bush, Janice (Bush) Demerjian and Stephen Bush; his grandchildren, Isabella Locatelli, Blaise Locatelli, Vincent Bush and Mirella Bush; and his daughter-in-law, Gabriela (Galvan) Bush and son-in-law, Dana Demerjian. Desert Memorial handled the arrangements. A memorial and celebration of Bob's life will be held at 1 p.m. Sat., Oct. 26, at Spring Valley Baptist Church, 3135 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Salvation Army or a charity/ministry of your choice.