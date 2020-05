Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBERT (BOBBY) K. AKANA JR. Robert (Bobby) K. Akana Jr., 88, of Las Vegas, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War and was a retired electrician. No services are scheduled.





