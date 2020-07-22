ROBERT LEE COMBS Las Vegas Robert L. Combs 69 died unexpectedly July 15, 2020 at sunrise hospital. He was born November 1 1950 in centralia Illinois to Chatman Combs and Geneva Combs (Ritchie.) Robert joined the U.S army November 1 1968. He served in Germany during the Vietnam war for 4 years. After leaving the army he was a member of Teamster for 24 years he also was an Operator Engineer for 10+ years. Bob was a generous man who loved his family. He had a kind heart and would do anything for anyone. his hobbies included golfing, watching tv and spending time with his family and friends. Robert was predeceased by his mother Geneva Sheffield, father Chatman Combs, brother Gary Combs and friend Pat Lynn. Survivors include brother Scott Combs of Henderson NV, Kenny Combs North Las Vegas NV, Roger Combs Henderson, NV, Steve Combs Pahrump, NV, sisters Nita Coffman Las Vegas, NV. Brenda Gruelle Prescott City AZ. Children Rickey and Julie Combs of North Las Vegas NV, Robby and Heather Combs Waverly OH, Gary Combs Overton NV. 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Also special friends Mary Maviglia and Darla Osborne. The memorial will be set at later date. Contributions should be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.