ROBERT LINGE Robert Walter Linge, 96, passed away peacefully February 23, 2019. He was born June 18, 1922, in Overton. Robert was a veteran of World War II and served in England. Robert worked in finance and banking. He loved his family, geology, reading and delighted us all with his recital of memorized poems and stories. Robert spent his life serving others, was a Bishop of the 2nd Ward and a patriarch for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jo-ann; and son, Mark. Robert is survived by his nephews, Steve Gilbert and William Gilbert and nieces, Linda Thomas and Afton Rowles. He will be missed by all of us who love him! Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Thu., March 7, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1550 Buchanan Blvd., Boulder City, NV 89005.