Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary
925 Las Vegas Blvd N
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 385-1441
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1550 Buchanan Blvd.
Boulder City, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT LINGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT LINGE


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ROBERT LINGE Obituary
ROBERT LINGE Robert Walter Linge, 96, passed away peacefully February 23, 2019. He was born June 18, 1922, in Overton. Robert was a veteran of World War II and served in England. Robert worked in finance and banking. He loved his family, geology, reading and delighted us all with his recital of memorized poems and stories. Robert spent his life serving others, was a Bishop of the 2nd Ward and a patriarch for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jo-ann; and son, Mark. Robert is survived by his nephews, Steve Gilbert and William Gilbert and nieces, Linda Thomas and Afton Rowles. He will be missed by all of us who love him! Services will be at 9:30 a.m. Thu., March 7, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1550 Buchanan Blvd., Boulder City, NV 89005.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now