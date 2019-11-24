|
ROBERT M. WALLACE Robert "Bob" M. Wallace, 88, of Henderson passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Bob served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a Check Captain for Pan American Commercial Boeing 747. Bob was married to Doris Jean Reed Schneider on August 22, 1976. Witnessed by his son, Dan and daughter, Rhonda at Candlelight Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Each had three children from previous marriages making a combined, loving and close family. Bob was a great patriarch of the family and adored as each member's personal Hero. At an early age Bob became interested in airplanes and started taking flying lessons at the age of 14. When his mother found out, she literally grounded him until he was 16. He graduated from a Boston area high school, obtained his pilot's license and attended one year at Boston College. He then joined the U.S. Navy and served for nearly five years before he was honorably discharged. Bob became the first Captain to fly the Boeing 747, flying for Pan American Airlines from 1955-1991. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Rose Wallace. Bob is survived by his wife, Doris; children, James and Sandra, Ron and Elaine, Dan and Grisele, Rhonda and Kenny and Roxanne; grandchildren, Samantha, Sierra, Heidi, Rachael, Robert, Raina, Heather, Jesse, John, Laurel and Robbie; and numerous great-grand-children. Services will be at 11:15 a.m. Mon., Nov. 25, in the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Chapel, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV 89005. Donations may be made to Disabled Veterans.