ROBERT MAXWELL KELCH Robert "Rob" Maxwell Kelch completed his journey peacefully surrounded by family and friends on February 4, 2020. Rob was born in Las Vegas on December 19, 1950 to Maxwell and Laura Belle Kelch. He attended Clark High School and graduated from University of Redlands in 1972. In 2000, Rob found his one and only, Judi Mottus, and they were married in 2002.Rob's life was enriched by his love of sailing and travel. Music was always important to Rob and his eclectic tastes covered all options. He was a voracious reader and wrote poetry to share his inquisitive spirit with all. Friends were an indispensable part of Rob. Once you were a friend, you were a friend for life. He loved to engage friends in discussions on a variety of topics. The insights he gained filled the wellspring that nurtured his passions. He was known for his sharp wit, infectious charm, his contagious smile .Rob is survived by his wife Judi Mottus Kelch, his sister Marilyn Kelch Gubler, his niece Laura Dahl, nephew Mathew Gray Gubler, son Brian Kelch and many friends from Nevada, Arizona and California. A special hug for his beloved dachsie, Moxie. Rob's life touched so many people. He was surrounded by love and kindness, and drew strength from the support of his wife and their dear family and friends. Rob, you are forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .
