ROBERT MEININGER Robert "Bobby" Meininger, beloved son, brother, and friend, passed away January 5, 2020 in his home. Bobby was born July 11, 1958 in Las Vegas, NV. He attended Clark County schools, and a few years after leaving Clark High School, he enlisted in the US Navy and spent his service aboard the USS Enterprise. After leaving the navy, he worked as a construction laborer, and upon retiring from the work force, he spent much of his time helping neighbors, cutting hair for his friends, and helping to care for his ailing mother. He is survived by his mother, Mary Fulton, brother, Gary Meininger, sister Gina (Pete) Aiken, beloved nephew and niece, Noah Aiken and Hannah Aiken, and stepfather Joe (Joy) Darro, all residing in Las Vegas, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services will be held at Christ the King Catholic Community on January 25, 2020 beginning at 11:30 a.m. with a mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to donate to the , the , or .