Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Community
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT MEININGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT MEININGER


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT MEININGER Obituary
ROBERT MEININGER Robert "Bobby" Meininger, beloved son, brother, and friend, passed away January 5, 2020 in his home. Bobby was born July 11, 1958 in Las Vegas, NV. He attended Clark County schools, and a few years after leaving Clark High School, he enlisted in the US Navy and spent his service aboard the USS Enterprise. After leaving the navy, he worked as a construction laborer, and upon retiring from the work force, he spent much of his time helping neighbors, cutting hair for his friends, and helping to care for his ailing mother. He is survived by his mother, Mary Fulton, brother, Gary Meininger, sister Gina (Pete) Aiken, beloved nephew and niece, Noah Aiken and Hannah Aiken, and stepfather Joe (Joy) Darro, all residing in Las Vegas, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Services will be held at Christ the King Catholic Community on January 25, 2020 beginning at 11:30 a.m. with a mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to donate to the , the , or .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -