ROBERT MEWES On March 5, 2020, Robert J.C. Mewes, loving husband and father of two daughters, passed away at the age of 71 in his home in Henderson, Nevada. Robert, who definitely did not go by Bob, was born in Wales. He immigrated in 1965 to California by way of some very cold places in Canada, where he learned to love hockey and walked to school every day in the snow uphill both ways. In California, Robert soon learned to love surfing more than hockey and met the love of his life, Bess May, at Paramount High School. Robert and Bess were married on August 17, 1968 and celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary last year. Robert and Bess raised two daughters, Jennifer and Heather, and bragged about them all the time to anyone that would listen. Robert graduated in 1970 from USC with a degree in international finance and began his banking career at UCB and retired from PCBB in 2014. Robert was a loyal Trojan football fan all his life despite losing one daughter to UCLA and the other to Cal. He took his family all around the world, with assignments in Toronto and Calgary in Canada and in Sydney, Australia. Robert perfected his tan on many of the finest beaches in the world, and learned to crew a sailing boat beside dear friends from Australia (where he was dubbed "Robbie 2" despite his best efforts). Robert enjoyed hiking and backpacking in his younger days, and passed on this love to both his daughters, even though you could never believe him when he promised it was the last hill. In retirement, Robert took to reading Pulitzer prize-winning novels and making everyone else feel guilty about their less erudite book choices. He loved golf, even the double bogeys; and he loved his family even more. Robert was preceded by his mother, Joan, his father, Jack, and his sister, Cheryl. He is survived by his wife Bess, his daughters, Heather and Jennifer, his one cherished grandchild and clear favorite, Sydney, as well as his two brothers and copious nieces, nephews and cousins. Robert always enjoyed his scotch. Celebrate Robert's life with us by supporting the Smith Center for Performing Arts.