ALORA MIEDEMA Alora June Miedema. 70, passed away July 12, 2019, after an almost four-year battle with cancer. Alora was born December 22, 1948 in Hull, Iowa and lived with her family in rural Rock Valley, Iowa, the same town as her husband Robert. Both families then independently moved to the same area in Southern California when Alora and Robert were five years old. They never lived more than five miles apart their entire lives, and finally met at a family picnic at the age of 15. Alora was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ester Kooiker; and her brother, Erwin. Surviving Alora are her husband, Robert Miedema; daughters, Stephanie Jones and Stacy Kelleher; and her sisters, Donna Halbersma and Janice Gegenheimer. A priority for Alora over the last 25 years was her grandchildren, Sydnie Jones, Jeremy Jones, Megan Kelleher and Evan Kelleher. Alora loved to cook, clean and entertain family and friends; holidays were always spent at the Miedemas' home. She would always find time to help others, and particularly loved working with young people. Alora enjoyed donating to various charities over the years and loved animals, especially her hummingbirds. We were all blessed that Alora was a part of our lives, and she will never be forgotten. Robert will always remember Alora as his wife, lover, business partner and best friend for over 55 years. She always had his back. Alora was there for all of us every day, and she always felt that together we can MAKE A GREAT DAY!!!!