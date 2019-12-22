Home

Palm Downtown Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 464-8300
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Palm Downtown Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
ROBERT MOYA Obituary
ROBERT MOYA Robert C. Moya, 78, left us to celebrate life with family and friends on December 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Lillie Moya; six children, Ruth Dasis, Rachel Gilley, Robert Moya Jr., Ronald Moya, Roland Moya and Ruben Moya; and many grandchildren. In 1970, he moved from Victoria, Texas to Las Vegas, Nevada to raise his family. He was a retired Culinary Union employee. The circle of life brought us closer to our father. We are going to miss his stories and personality. Go Cowboys! Services will be at 1 p.m. Thu., Jan. 2, at Palm Mortuary, 1325 N. Main St., Las Vegas 89101.
