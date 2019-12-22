|
ROBERT MOYA Robert C. Moya, 78, left us to celebrate life with family and friends on December 15, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Lillie Moya; six children, Ruth Dasis, Rachel Gilley, Robert Moya Jr., Ronald Moya, Roland Moya and Ruben Moya; and many grandchildren. In 1970, he moved from Victoria, Texas to Las Vegas, Nevada to raise his family. He was a retired Culinary Union employee. The circle of life brought us closer to our father. We are going to miss his stories and personality. Go Cowboys! Services will be at 1 p.m. Thu., Jan. 2, at Palm Mortuary, 1325 N. Main St., Las Vegas 89101.