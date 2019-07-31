Home

1954 - 2019
Our precious father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Robert (Bob) Mark O'Brien, passed away Sunday, July 14th, 2019. He suffered a long illness and is, now, at peace. He will be sadly missed by family and friends. Bob was in the Las Vegas gaming industry for over 40 years. He is survived by his daughter, Alexis O'Brien Pierce and her husband, George Pierce, granddaughter, Maddison Pierce, his sisters, Kathleen Congleton and family, Maureen Young and family and Shannon Mills and family.

Your kind thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated. Thank you.

