|
|
On Sunday, October 20, 2019, Robert Reno Orgill, loving husband, father, and friend passed away at age 75.
Bob was born on August 27, 1944 to Robert L. Orgill and Wanaka Orgill in Portland, Oregon. After growing up in Portland and attending college, he joined the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country during the Viet Nam War. Following his military service, Bob received a music degree from Western Michigan University and began teaching vocal music.
After moving to Las Vegas, Nevada, Bob taught vocal music at Valley High School from 1972 through 1980 and in 1977, received a Masters Degree in composition and arranging from Northern Arizona University. During his tenure at Valley High School, Bob took great enjoyment in directing his choir students and particular pride in the direction and development of the pop group Sound Unlimited. In addition to his music teaching job, he also applied his love of music to the community through directing choirs at his church.
Following his teaching career, Mr. Orgill became a successful businessman. Working with his partner, Steve Singer, he established Orgill, Singer, and Associates Insurance. While building his insurance company, Bob demonstrated his strong commitment to the Las Vegas community by serving on several boards of directors for non-profit organizations, such as Shade Tree, SafeNest, Valley Hospital, the Southern Nevada Golf Association, and for many years served as a member of the Paradise Town Board.
Bob possessed a passion for golf and enjoyed countless hours in the company of his golfing buddies on the southern Nevada golf courses, as well as numerous golfing trips.
Bob Orgill was preceded in death by his mother, Wanaka; his father, Robert; and his brother, Les. He is survived by Diane, his loving wife of 45 years; a daughter, Carrie Cole; and an extended family of friends from every walk of life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Evans Scholar Foundation, Western Golf Association, 1 Briar Road, Golf, Illinois, 60029.
Services will be held 1:00 pm, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1525 Guilford Drive, Henderson, NV, 89014,