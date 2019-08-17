Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Nevada State Veterans Home
100 Veterans Memorial Dr
Boulder City, NV
Interment
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1939 - 2019
Robert Osvath Obituary
Robert John Osvath passed away July 31, 2019, after a brief illness. Bob was born Feb. 18, 1939, in Buffalo, NY, to Stephen and Loretta Osvath, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter Rebecca, siblings Marietta and Stephen, four nephews and two granddaughters. Early in life, Bob was a Marine stationed in Japan, and later held a variety of jobs, including vacuum cleaner salesman and Greyhound bus driver. For years he made Space Shuttle parts at an aerospace plant in upstate New York. He had a passion for building, taking great pride in the log house he built in the countryside. He loved to hunt and fish, dance, skate, play chess, paint, make models and solve puzzles. He often helped friends on their farms, and appeared as Santa at the local schools. Bob was a friend to everyone and loved his family dearly. Services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, 10 a.m., at the Nevada State Veterans Home, 100 Veterans Memorial Dr, in Boulder City, NV, and at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 12:40 p.m. 89005,
