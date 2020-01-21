|
|
ROBERT RONALD WAGNER Robert Ronald Wagner, 82, passed away January 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margaret Rose Walentiny Wagner, his two daughters, Linda Susan Hancock and Pamela Kaye Wagner, his son, John Cameron Wagner, two grandchildren, Jessica Lynn Hancock and Jason Michael Hancock, and a great granddaughter, Serenity Nicole Hancock. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Thu., Jan. 23, with service and internment to follow at Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123.