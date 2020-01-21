Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
ROBERT RONALD WAGNER

ROBERT RONALD WAGNER Obituary
ROBERT RONALD WAGNER Robert Ronald Wagner, 82, passed away January 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margaret Rose Walentiny Wagner, his two daughters, Linda Susan Hancock and Pamela Kaye Wagner, his son, John Cameron Wagner, two grandchildren, Jessica Lynn Hancock and Jason Michael Hancock, and a great granddaughter, Serenity Nicole Hancock. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Thu., Jan. 23, with service and internment to follow at Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123.
