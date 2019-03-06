ROBERT "BOB" SALAY Robert Salay, loving father, grandfather and friend, passed away February 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. He was born August 28, 1934, in Brooklyn, New York. He served in the U.S. Army and owned and ran six Judo and Karate schools. He also coached at the Air Force Academy and the Olympic Training Center. He met his wife, Jean Morgan, on a blind date and they married May 19, 1962, in New York. They had two sons, Michael and Stephen. The family lived in New York, and then moved to Colorado, followed by Nevada where Bob and Jean eventually retired. Bob is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean; and granddaughter, Yvonne Salay-Tyson. He is survived by his son, Michael (Shelly), of Las Vegas; and son, Stephen (Nikki), of St. George, Utah; four grandsons; three granddaughters; and six great-grandchildren. Services are private. Read More Listen to Obituary