|
|
ROBERT SEWELL Robert Raymond Sewell, 81, passed away August 1, 2019, in Las Vegas, his family surrounding him with all their love. Robert was born December 31, 1937, the first born son of William and Mary Jane Sewell, in Lubbock, Texas. He graduated from Lubbock High School, and earned his undergraduate degree at McMurry University as preparation to enter the Christian ministry. He completed his Masters of Divinity at Perkins School of Theology, SMU, Dallas, Texas and post-graduate at Iliff School of Theology, Denver, Colo. Robert met his future sweetheart, Peggy Ione Thompson, while serving as director of a Junior High Camp at Ceta Canyon Methodist Camp. They married August 30, 1966 at the Claude, Texas Methodist Church, Dr. Howard Ramsey officiating. He served faithfully in a variety of ministerial roles and leadership capacities throughout his lifetime. As a United Methodist pastor, preacher, teacher, and youth leader, his unique wit and gentile style impacted parishioners and clergy globally. Robert's love for the theatre and arts led him to participate in many community performances. His voice and acting skills served our Lord in colorful ways. Noteworthy engagements included Amarillo, Abilene, Silverton, Salida, Torring-ton, Salt Lake City, Glenwood Springs, Nashville, Aliante and other cities where his ministry and family were planted. He participated in ecumenical ministry nationally, and touched lives internationally in Europe, Philippines, South America, and Africa. The highlight of his ministerial roles included serving as NWTX Conference Youth Director, Associate Pastor at St. Paul UMC in Amarillo, TX and St. Paul UMC in Abilene, TX, Grace UMC Denver, CO and Pastor of Silverton TX UMC, Salida UMC, Julesburg-Ovid, CO; Torrington, WY; FUMC Salt Lake City, UT; and Glenwood Springs, CO; and teacher and participant in the 4th Story Theater in retirement at WEUMC, Nashville, TN. He was also active leader/participant in the Rocky Mt. UMC Conf., Ecumenical Ministries, Disciple Bible Studies, and Rotary Clubs. He is survived by his wife, Peggy, of 52 years; daughter, Sheri Sewell-Kidwell; son-in-law, Jay Kidwell; son, Andrew Sewell; his brother, James Sewell; sister-in-law, Lynne Sewell; sister, Nancy Newton; brother-in-law, Frank Newton; along with brothers-in-law, Leron Thompson, David Thompson, sister-in-law Jimmie Thompson, and brother-in-law Bill Cox, as well as many nieces and nephews. Celebration of his life will begin with Viewing at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, followed by music and memories starting at 3:30 p.m., both at the Palm Mortuary, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131. Gifts/contributions can be made to the Aliante Songsters. A Memorial Service will occur in Claude, Texas in mid-September, with details to follow.