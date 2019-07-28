|
ROBERT SPARGUR On a recent July evening in Las Vegas, Robert Spargur, loving father and grandfather, left for his final fishing trip at the age of 84. Robert was born in January in 1932 in Cut Bank, MT to Ernest and Winnifred (maiden name) Spargur. He was a good athlete in his youth and enjoyed all sports. He was Student Body President of his High School and the Lettermens Club. He attended St. Petersburg Junior College and Arizona State as an undergrad. He was nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1955 and served six years in the Air National Guard. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Montana in Missoula in 1957. In April, 1959 he married Margaret (Peggie) O'Sullivan. Together they raised two sons, Ernie and Patrick, and a daughter, Carrie. Rob started in the credit field in 1960, purchasing his first business at 25 years of age. He owned or managed agencies in Montana, South Dakota, Utah, and Minnesota. He was elected president of the Mountain States Association of Collectors, serving five terms on the Board of Directors and as the chairman of the Membership and legislative committees before moving to Las Vegas in February, 1970 (thanks Dad!) and growing his business in Nevada and California. On a National level, he also served on several American Collectors Association committees, the Board of Directors, and received the International Fellowship of Certified Collection Executive award. He was a successful business owner for 45 years. He valued his employees and he mentored many of them through the years. Rob was also a "collector" of stray dogs, classic cars (some even ran!) and a rogue's gallery of friends, pirates and drinking buddies with whom he cut a wide path He loved to show off the skills he learned as a short-order cook in his parents' diner ("Serving America, 10 at a time"), especially his famous sausage and egg sandwiches. He mixed a mean Greyhound (with the grapefruit always freshly squeezed) and no one went hungry or thirsty when he was in charge. He was known for his sense of humor, a quick smile, his generosity and his fondness for pretty girls (especially his three granddaughters, Gabrielle, Olivia and Sofia). Rob was preceded in death by his father, Ernie, his mother, "Wink" and sister "Corky". He is survived by his three children Ernie (Antoinette), Carrie (Ralph) and Patrick (Gaby) and his three granddaughters, his campanion Ling and stepson David Arrigoni. If you remember him, please celebrate him by raising a glass in his memory extra credit if it's at Frankie's Lounge on West Charleston, where he held court long before the Tiki Gods made their presence known. The family would like to thank the medical team at Mountain View Intensive Care Unit and especially The Lakes group home, who provided such compassionate care to him in his "final" days. (Disclaimer: This all could be an elaborate ruse and he's snagging rainbow trout with Merle Haggard after the "Big City" has "turned him loose, set him free, somewhere in the middle of Montana")