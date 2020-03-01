|
|
ROBERT STAVA In the early hours of February 11, 2020, Bob left home to play a gig in the great beyond. A retired music and math teacher of 30 years, Bob was also a lifelong performing musician, a member of the musicians union for 70 years, and a union officer for 30 years. Bob made his way to Las Vegas in 2001 by way of Rosalie, Nebraska, the US Army, the University of Iowa and Anaheim California. Bob was a drummer and a vocalist who knew the lyrics of every tune, popular or obscure, even to the third and fourth verses. He was the proud recipient of the French Legion of Honor medal, an inveterate tinkerer, model maker and master of duct tape. Above all else, Bob was the loving, and loved husband of 68 years to his wife, Joan. He was the extremely proud and loving father of 8, grandfather of 17 and great grandfather of 8 (with 1 waiting in the wings). Bob was predeceased by his parents and son, Jeffrey Allen Stava. In place of a planned 95th birthday party, a family memorial was held to celebrate the life of a unique and loving man. Internment at the Rock Island Veterans Cemetery to follow at a later date. "You've influenced me a lot, Bix."