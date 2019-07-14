Home

ROBERT VILLORIA Robert Michael Villoria, age 71, died June 13, 2019, in his home in Las Vegas after battling cancer for the second time. Born March 31, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY, Villoria served in the U.S. Marine Corps, volunteering for two tours in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed playing tennis, writing horror fiction, boating, gardening and loved being in the mountains among the trees in Lake Tahoe. Survivors include his wife, Minda Villoria; children, Nicole Emord and Jason Villoria; and two grandsons. His wonderful life will be celebrated privately by his family. Arrangements by Palm Southwest Mortuary.
