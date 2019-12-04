|
Robert Vincent Matson, 74 years old and a lifelong resident of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Robert was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 9, 1945. Robert worked for many years at Nevada Ready Mix as a D.O.T Safety Inspector; he loved his job and did it to the best of his ability. Robert was a loving father and a devoted husband. Robert touched many lives during his life and was known to make friends with many neighbors and members of the community. Robert was a hard-working man who loved his family and friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Robert was gifted in many aspects of his life but most noticeable was his talent with art and craftmanship, whether it be automotive, woodworking, painting, etc. Robert was able to make any vision he had come to life with his hands and tackled big jobs by himself proficiently.
Robert is survived by his children Jamie, Cheri, Joshua, Kristin and Kerilyn, his brother Jerry, as well as his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Robert lived a fulfilling life with many people who loved and cared for him and stayed by his side through his final years. Robert will surely be missed.
Services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 10:00 am, at Bunkers Mortuary Funeral Home, 925 Las Vegas Blvd North, LV, NV 89101, Las Vegas, NV, Visitation/Viewing 9-10 am, Burial/Graveside Service to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 7251 W. Lone Mt. Rd.