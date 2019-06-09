ROBERT WAYNE JOHNSON, JR. Robert "Wayne" Johnson, Jr. passed away May 16, 2019 in Las Vegas. He was born August 20, 1945, the son of Eleanor (White) Johnson and the late Robert W. Johnson of Mahaffey, PA. His parents moved to Erie, PA in 1953. He attended McDowell High School and graduated from Tech Memorial High School. Wayne was the manager of Sporting Goods Department at both the West and East K-Mart stores. He later moved to Las Vegas, as a Real Estate Agent for Liberty Real Estate, and 24-Karat Realty. Wayne had a love for fishing and golf, he called his mother a month ago to tell her he had "A Hole in One." He always had a smile and would make you laugh and was truly loved by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert W. Johnson, Sr.; his grandparents; and nephew, Jason Johnson. He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Johnson of Las Vegas; mother, Eleanor Johnson of Erie; his two brothers, Dwight (Cheryl) of Ashtabula, OH and Charles (Sheryl) of Mars, PA; a sister, Lorraine (Carl) Brown of San Diego; many nieces; nephews; cousins; and his beloved dog, Rufus.Interment will be private at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Erie. Memorial contributions may be made to your local Humane Society. Read More Listen to Obituary