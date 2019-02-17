ROBERT WHITE Robert S. White, 94, passed away December 22, 2018, in St. George, UT. He was born July 18, 1924, in San Diego, to Jessie and Hilary White. Robert served in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a pilot and flew a B-24 Liberator in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Upon returning home, he attended the University of Nevada at Reno and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering. Bob married Joyce Marie Edwards (deceased,) July 26, 1948. They had one child, Lee Ann. In 1972 Bob married a widow, Arleen Van Cleve. She brought to their marriage six more children. Bob worked for the JA Tiberti Construction Company as a Project Manager for over 30 years. He loved skiing, fly fishing, golf, and later in life, was a master woodcarver earning many awards for his beautiful wood sculptures. After his retirement, Bob and Arleen spent their summers in Star Valley, WY and winters in Sun City, AZ. The past six years he and Arleen lived in St. George. They resided at Sterling Court, an assisted living facility, to be close to family. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Hilary White; his brother, Hilary; as well as his daughters, Lee Ann White and Melissa Van Cleve Scanlon. He is survived by his wife, Arleen; sons, William Van Cleve (Rita), James Van Cleve (Judy), Mark Van Cleve (Mary Anne) and Steve Van Cleve (Jodi); daughter, Debbie Van Cleve Scott (Casey); ten grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Bob always lived his life to the fullest. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend and will always be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. He will truly be missed. A memorial service for friends and family will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Mar. 9, at St. Thomas More Catholic Community Chapel, 130 N. Pecos Rd., Henderson, NV 89074. Read More Listen to Obituary