ROBERT WILSON RITCHEY Robert Wilson Ritchey was born September 17, 1926, and passed away Octobe 22, 2020. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of seventeen during World War. II and served just under three years. He had his 20th birthday on a troopship coming home from Japan. Mr. Ritchey graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology in 1951 with a B.S. degree in chemistry. He subsequently completed coursework for his master's degree in metallurgy at the General Electric School of Nuclear Engineering at Hanford Works in Washington State. Mr. Ritchey moved to Henderson in 1984 to assume management of TIMET, where he served as Plant Manager 1984-1990, a division of Titanium Metals Corp. He was active in renewing power and water contracts with the federal government for TIMET, Basic Management Inc. and other BMI companies. He served on the Advisory Board of St Rose Dominican Hospital and supported the hospital throughout his life. He was honored as Henderson Man of the Year in 1993. Mr. Ritchey is survived by daughter, Judith R. Young of Germantown, Tenn.; daughter, Allison R. Kalbfleisch of Senoia, Georgia; and son, Dr. Robert K. Ritchey of Henderson. Mr. Ritchey will be laid to rest beside his high school sweetheart and late wife, Elizabeth S. Ritchey, at Palm Eastern Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123.