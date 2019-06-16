ROBERT ZANGEL Robert "Bob" Arthur Zangel passed away from MDS June 10, 2019. He was born September 26, 1935 in Buffalo, NY and lived in Las Vegas for 60 years. He married Gloria Arends in the St. George, Utah Temple in 1962. Bob worked as a lather on the new McCarran airport. He also worked as a switchman for the Union Pacific Railroad, as a 21 dealer for the Stardust and Sahara hotels, and as an investigator for the Las Vegas District Attorney. Bob was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and served as an ordinance worker at the Las Vegas Temple and he and his wife, Gloria, were missionaries in the Tidewater, VA Mission. Bob loved his family, golf, fishing, and BYU sports. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; his four children, TamI (Glenn) Gross, Sharon (Steve) Wilkinson, Robert Jr., and David; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; six brothers; and five sisters. A visitation will be 9-10:30 a.m. Sat., June 22, with services following, both at the Chapel at 8801 W Alexander, Las Vegas, NV 89129. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Robert Zangel to the Las Vegas Nevada FamilySearch Library, 509 S 9th St., Las Vegas, NV 89101. Read More Listen to Obituary