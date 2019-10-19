|
|
Robert "Bob" Zaring passed away on October 4, 2019. Bob, a past veteran, was born in Salt Lake City on February 22, 1931. 88 years young, Bob grew up in Wells, Nevada and was a self-made man who had a very successful career in the real estate syndication business. He came to Las Vegas in the 1950's working initially as a purchasing agent at the Stardust and the Desert Inn before shifting careers and becoming a realtor. Bob worked with Al Levy and other pioneering real estate professionals before attaining his brokerage license and launching the Zaring Corporation in 1970. He retained his office for almost 50 years before retiring in 2019.
He was a savy investor who rode the Las Vegas growth curve through the years. He was past president of the Las Vegas Board of Realtors (1981). Bob was Realtor of the Year in 1982 and became a Hall Of Fame member in 1994. Colleagues who served with him during that period credit Bob for guiding the organization by putting it on a solid foundation for future growth.
He spent 50 plus years with his wife Bea who he met while working at the Desert Inn. They were the perfect couple enjoying many years traveling throughout the US from coast to coast and back again.
He leaves behind several nephews, Kevin Orrock (Las Vegas), Kerry (Debbie) Orrock (Western Springs, IL) and Earl Zearing (Wells, Nevada) and their extended families.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Bea, his siblings, Jean Orrock, Bud Zearing, Dan Zaring and Mary Zaring.
He was a quiet and humble man who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
No services scheduled.