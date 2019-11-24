|
|
ROBIN BLYTH-TORRES Robin Blyth-Torres, 59, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, November 15, 2019, after a 3-year battle with cancer. Born September 16, 1960, to Robert & Jean Blyth in Nashville, TN, she spent most of her early years in Dallas. She went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the University of Oklahoma. Robin loved life and could always make you laugh. Christmas was her favorite time of year. Robin is survived by her husband of 24 years, Steve Torres, sister Keri Jensen, sister-in-law Lisa Torres, nephew Tyler Jensen and nieces Kasi Binnian and April Torres. Robin is at peace and will be missed by all who loved her. She will have a private family service and be interred in Bradley, OK.