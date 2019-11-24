Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBIN BLYTH-TORRES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBIN BLYTH-TORRES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBIN BLYTH-TORRES Obituary
ROBIN BLYTH-TORRES Robin Blyth-Torres, 59, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, November 15, 2019, after a 3-year battle with cancer. Born September 16, 1960, to Robert & Jean Blyth in Nashville, TN, she spent most of her early years in Dallas. She went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the University of Oklahoma. Robin loved life and could always make you laugh. Christmas was her favorite time of year. Robin is survived by her husband of 24 years, Steve Torres, sister Keri Jensen, sister-in-law Lisa Torres, nephew Tyler Jensen and nieces Kasi Binnian and April Torres. Robin is at peace and will be missed by all who loved her. She will have a private family service and be interred in Bradley, OK.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -