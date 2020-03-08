|
ROBIN (ROB) HYBARGER Robin (Rob) Hybarger, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at age 65. Rob was born to Robert and Bonita (Topping) Hybarger on June 15, 1954 in Gary, Indiana. The family relocated to Las Vegas in the early 50s where Rob attended John F. Miller, Elementary, R.O. Gibson, Jr High and graduated from Western High School in 1972. On October 21, 1972, he married the love of his life, Jane Ann Estermyer, and together they raised their son, Robert, and daughter, Megan. Rob followed his father into the casino industry working as a 21 dealer, floor man, pit boss and shift manager at the 4 Queens, Hilton, Golden Nugget, Imperial Palace, Flamingo and opening of O'Shea's. After leaving the casino industry he worked in management for 26 years before retiring in 2015. Rob's greatest joys were spending time with his family, especially the twinkle in his eye, his granddaughters, traveling and Cubs baseball. Since retiring to Colorado Rob and Jane have spent a great deal of time traveling the western USA in their 5th wheel and spending time at various off road races with their trusty, sparkly green, #13 Toyota truck, built and raced in the 50th anniversary Mint 400 (2018) to honor his father and uncle who raced in the first Mint 400 (1968). He delighted in making sure his granddaughters would grow up to be Cubs fans, a family tradition. We will miss his wonderful, teasing, sarcastic sense of humor, his warm and welcoming hugs and his great smile. Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bonita Hybarger. He is survived by his wife, Jane, their son, Robert (Kimberly) Hybarger, daughter, Megan (Tony) Napoleon, granddaughters, Ryan Ann and Presley Mae Napoleon, brother, Chris Hybarger, sister, Hollee Collins, sister-in-law, Ellen Estermyer, son of the heart, Tony (Mindy) Brown and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Rob's life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00am at Mountain View Presbyterian Church (8601 Del Webb Blvd., Las Vegas, NV) where Rob so proudly served our Lord as an Elder.