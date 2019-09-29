|
|
ROBIN PATRICK DOVER Robin Patrick Dover passed away September 11, 2019. He was born April 7, 1944 to James and June Dover. Robin came to Las Vegas to live with his Uncle Mike Winger and Aunt Doris Winger in 1959 and attended Rancho High School. Robin served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1969 and was a member of the original commissioned crew of the nuclear submarine USS Henry L. Stimpson, commissioned in 1966. Robin returned to Las Vegas and eventually began working as a Bellman at the Flamingo Hotel, eventually retiring as Bell Captain. While employed at the Flamingo, he was enrolled at UNLV where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology in 1989 and a Master of Education degree in 1994. He began teaching full-time while still working full-time as Flamingo Hotel Bell Captain and continued teaching after his retirement from the Flamingo. Robin retired from the Clark County School District. Robin was preceded in death by his parents; his Uncle Mike and Aunt Doris; and his brothers, Michael and George. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Anna Dover; his sister, Shaleen; brother, Gilbert; as well as his Las Vegas family, Tim (Jane) Winger, Mike (Cindy) Winger, and Michelle Winger. Services and interment will be at 2 p.m. Wed., Oct. 2, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. The family suggests a donation to the in lieu of flowers.