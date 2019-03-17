ROCHELLE ANTON Rochelle "Shelley" Anton, age 82, passed away February 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born March 24, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois. Shelley moved to Los Angeles in 1977. In 2005, Shelley relocated back to the Chicago area to be close to her sister, Franny, where she bought a house around the corner in Sun City Huntley, IL. While living in Huntley Shelley met and married her husband, Peter, in 2013 after a five-year courtship. After Franny's passing in 2009, in 2015 Shelley and Peter moved to Sun City Anthem in Henderson, NV in no small part to escape the cold. During her relatively short time living at Sun City Anthem, Shelley was actively involved in the Sun City Anthem Current Events group, the Sun City Anthem Havurah Group, and the Chicago Club. Shelley was an extremely gifted pianist and an avid home decorator. She excelled at word and card games. She also enjoyed mah jong a great deal. Shelley and Peter were enthusiastic travelers and where Shelley particularly enjoyed the transatlantic crossing that left Miami and ended in Amsterdam. Among their other cruising adventures, another of particular note to Shelley was a river cruise that started in Budapest and ended near Munich. From there they visited Prague where Shelley proceeded to get herself lost. Shelley and Peter also went on several cruises through the Panama Canal and the Caribbean islands and visited numerous other cities throughout Europe. Together, they enjoyed many wonderful activities that included much travel. Shelley suffered a fall in 2017, which resulted in several complications that lead to her death. Shelley is survived by her devoted husband, Peter Anton; her loving sons, Joel Benjamin & Mark L. Zutz; 3 granddaughters Krista Benjamin, Sarah Benjamin Gonzales and Kayla Benjamin, and great grandson, Carl Benjamin Gonzales. She was preceded by her parents, Barney and Mathilda (Tillie) Smith; sister, Francine Smith. Memorial service to be held at: City Anthem Community Center (Arlington Room) 2450 Hampton Rd. Henderson, NV 89052 Date & Time to be announced. Read More Listen to Obituary