It is with much sadness that we report the passing of Rocky Wayne Alby on Friday, December 6th, 2019. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. Rocky was born in Thief River Falls, Minnesota on July 2nd, 1954 and grew up in Sonoma, California. He moved to Las Vegas in 1979, where he joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Rocky retired in January 2010 after serving his community for 31 years, the last 12 as a sergeant with the Homicide unit. He continued being a hero in his community saving lives even in death by organ donation. Rocky loved his family, traveling, tennis, scuba diving and wine. He was always generous, kind-hearted and compassionate. Rocky will be loved and tremendously missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Peggy, his two children, Lucy and Scott, his brother Dean, his sister Brenda and his three grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be planned in the spring of 2020. No services scheduled.