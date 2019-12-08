|
RODNEY W. (ROG) BEAL Rodney W. Beal, 41, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, December 1, 2019. Rodney was born February 1, 1978 in Peoria, IL to Judy and Brad Beal. He has been a Las Vegas resident since 1987. He graduated from Green Valley High School where he played varsity football for three years. He played guitar and helped start several bands, including "Fall In Line." He excelled as an auto mechanic. Rodney had a genuine concern for others, and went out of his way to help. He is loved by many, many friends as well as his family. He struggled with many demons, but his faith in God remained strong throughout. He is survived by his daughter, Francesca Beal, his brother Michael Beal, and his parents. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., Dec. 21, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 10265 Bermuda Road, Las Vegas, NV 89183. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church or to the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Program, attention Homer Smith, 2900 Palomino Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89107.