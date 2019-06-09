ROGER STALEY Roger Paul Staley, 92, passed away, May 3, 2019. A 59- year-resident of Las Vegas, Roger was born in Decatur, Ind., March 31, 1927 to James and Nellie Staley. On June 8, 1945, Roger, joined the U.S. Navy and served in World War II. When his military service ended, Roger enrolled at Indiana University. During his time in college, Roger met Norma Louise Presley; they married July 14, 1956. They spent 59 loving years together until Norma's passing, August 6, 2015.He began his work life as a classroom teacher before going to work at the Nevada Test Site, where he worked for 34 years until retirement in 1995. The true passion of Roger's life was the Boy Scouts of America. As a scout, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Roger earned scouting's highest volunteer honor, the Silver Beaver, and was a pioneer in local leadership training. Roger is survived by his sons, John and Jim; and his grandchildren, Matthew and Sydney. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, with burial to follow at 3 p.m., both Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV 89005. Read More Listen to Obituary